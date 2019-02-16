Kaepernick’s agreement may include permanent separation clause

February 16, 2019
The NFLPA’s statement regarding the settlement of the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance expressed in one breath a hope that Kaepernick will be back in the NFL and acknowledged in the next breath that the union representing all players has no information about the terms of his settlement. It’s quite possible that the terms of the settlement make the first point moot.

Lawsuits and arbitrations arising from employment issues routinely include a declaration that the former employee will not apply for employment with the company and will not accept an offer of employment with the company in the future. This term preemptively blocks an effort by a disgruntled former employee to take a settlement and then show up seeking a job at some point down the road, arguing that a failure to employ the person constitutes retaliation for the prior legal claim and settlement of it.

If the NFL secured such a provision in the Kaepernick settlement agreement would have been prudent, and it undoubtedly would have been expensive. With Kaepernick believing that but for collusion he would have been employed in 2017, 2018, and through  the natural conclusion of his career, the 31-year-old quarterback may have wanted up to 10 totals years of compensation to go away.

Arguably, a provision like that would constitute collusion on its face. But if Kaepernick chooses to waive his right to seek or accept employment with any of the NFL’s 32 franchises as part of the settlement, that’s his business. And if the NFL’s lawyers were to suggest that term within the confines of settlement discussions, Kaepernick’s lawyers wouldn’t have been able to run into court and shout “COLLUSION!,” because communications occurring within the confines of settlement talks are inadmissible and necessarily confidential.

Obviously, the NFL didn’t secure a term like this with Eric Reid, given that he recently signed a new contract with the Panthers. Thus, the league will have to worry about something happening in the future that could cause Reid to claim that a decision made about him carries with it the taint of collusive retaliation. As to Kaepernick, however, the NFL had every reason to permanently end the relationship — and if the price was right for it Kaepernick had no reason to decline.

Before the settlement, the league and its teams seemed to be determined to never employ Kaepernick again. Absent a promise to not seek or accept employment going forward, any future grievance filed by Kaepernick would have come down to dollars and cents. If Kaepernick got enough dollars and cents now, there’s no reason to cling to a possible opportunity to get more dollars and cents later.

18 responses to “Kaepernick’s agreement may include permanent separation clause

  1. Lets all just hope that finally all of this just goes away. CK, Goodell, and the NFL. The whole thing stunk from day 1 and just got worst and worst. One positive thing, fans will never have to see a CK bobble head doll featuring an image kneeling down with hair the size of Saturn.

  3. If that clause is indeed written into the agreement it would be the first smart thing Goodell has done in a long, long time.

  5. As usual, the NFL bought their way out of another controversy. The only thing that gets done, is spending money. And now every disgruntled QB, who lacks skills, can sue for money. Good JOB!

  6. Kap’s Weakness in the case was always the fact that he alone was the one who elected to terminated his $13M deal in SF thinking he would get bigger offers.

    Let’s stop the spinning here to create the illusion Kap won. Everyone settled, the atty’s Won and Kap is still an unemployed QB who has to live with the fact his fav receiver apparently was a CB, Richard Sherman

  7. It was a lose-lose for NFL Owners…

    If there was collusion, obviously they’d be in some deep water…

    And if there wasn’t collusion…their private life dirty laundry would’ve been aired out for all Public to see…

    For Kapernakick and Reid…had it gone all the way and there was no collusion…they’d be stuck with big lawyer bills… so by settling, they don’t take the chance at losing the case…and their supporters still get to believe collusion occurred…

  10. …..here comes the “deflection force”….uprooting the goalposts and moving them back 20 yards. Can you hear the “I just want it to go away”? I hope Kaep takes his NFL Royalties and never plays another down in the NFL and continues to follow his calling and support the causes he believes in.

  11. What this article doesn’t say is that one of the NFL’s key reasons for settling and keeping Kaepernick out of the league is to shut off player’s voices and make it even more difficult to voice their concerns. Kaepernick and Reid were leaders in a movement to create awareness of racial injustice and to the NFL’s horror they succeeded. The NFL is a billionaire white boys club that takes in over $10 billion a year. It is corporate sports at its worst and the NFL’s dealing with Kaepernick clearly showed that. I wonder what the long-term implications of this settlement may be. The NFL Player’s Association has caved in to a salary cap, non-guaranteed contracts and other measures that have diminished the ability of player’s to earn a contract they are entitled to. Now, they have shut off player’s voices in the same manner as they lied about concussion research. The NFL may have forced Kaepernick to go away but the problems that exist for the league are not going away and perhaps could be exasperated by this agreement.

  12. Liberalsruineverything says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:44 am
    There’s no way Kaepernick got close to $60 million. He probably got around half of that. Enough to pay Geragos and save some face. The NFL just wanted to be done with it.

    —————-

    I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a 9 figure settlement. Forget everything else for a moment and just focus on the owners. Is there anything they’ve said and done over the last 7 years to make you think that the NFL would come out unscathed by revealing their emails and what not over this situation? Kaep has nothing to lose here, no reason to settle. He’ll have endorsements and be considered an icon no matter what because even if he had lost this case people would still just think what they think, that he was colluded against or he wasn’t. If he wins the case it’s huge for him and the cause. He has no reason to settle. You take those two situations, Kaep not needing to get paid, the NFL desperate to not reveal internal communications, and then add to it the reality that this is an organization that routinely pays employees 10s of millions a year. Throw Kaep 20-30 mill a year for the next 10 years, isn’t a big thing to them and with the power distributed how it is, NFL desperate for a settlement, Kaep saying no thanks, and I wouldnt be surprised in the least if he got something monstrous.

  15. djbumbaclot says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:38 am
    I just hope this guy goes away so the NFL can go back to respecting the troops by charging them money to celebrate them on the field
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    And get back to disrespecting the flag before EVERY game by holding it horizontal (parallel to the ground) which is CLEARLY a violation of U.S. Flag Code. And all the “great patriots” that have been threatening to boycott can cheer wildly at that disrespect while swilling $9.00 beers, proudly dressed in their Made In China M.A.G.A. hats.

  17. It would be easy for the NFL to pay Kaep 20 million a year for the next 10 years. That comes out to $625,000 per team per year.

  18. Article 17, Section 9 of the CBA says that the remedy for collusion is that the player recovers his lost earnings, plus a penalty equal to double those lost earnings if the teams involved are first offenders.

    Kaepernick was coming off a season where, on a terrible team, had 16 TDs to 4 INTs, 460 rushing yards, and a couple of rushing TDs in 12 games. Sure, his completion rate was just 59%, yes he was 1-10 as a starter, but here are the relevant free argent QB contracts that year:

    Mike Glennon, 3 yrs, $16 million per year
    Jay Cutler, 1 yr, $10 million
    Robert Griffin, 2 yrs, $7.5 million per year
    Brian Hoyer, 2 yrs, $6 million per year
    Josh McCown, 1 yr, $6 million.

    Hoyer and McCown signed knowing they would be competing for a starting job.

    For all his flaws, Kaepernick was better than all of those guys.

    I’ve heard the $60 million rumour also. That would be based on a settled agreement of $20 million in future career earnings, plus the $40 million penalty. Based on what guys like that got last year, and what other guys got in 2018 (Blake Bortles, $18 million per year), $60 million sounds like a bargain for the NFL.

    There are 32 owners in the league. Obviously the Maras and the Rooney’s and Robert Kraft were smart enough to not be a problem. But all it would have taken here was one email from a Dan Snyder, Stephen Ross, or Terry Pegula, and the case is won for Kaepernick.

