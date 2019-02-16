Kyle Van Noy: Getting traded to New England was toilet bowl to Super Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 16, 2019, 8:33 AM EST
Getty Images

Kyle Van Noy was traded from the Lions to the Patriots during the 2016 season. New England went to the Super Bowl that season, and after the 2017 season, and after the 2018 season. Van Noy is enjoying himself.

Van Noy said on Pardon My Take that by getting traded from Detroit to New England, he felt like he was moving from the pits of the league to the penthouse.

“I’m gonna repeat what my friend said so I don’t get in trouble. He’s like ‘You went from the toilet bowl, to the Super Bowl,'” Van Noy said, via MassLive.com.

Asked if by “my friend” he actually meant himself, Van Noy joked, “That was KVN. This is Kyle Van Noy. I’ve got like double personas.”

Van Noy said he could tell quickly that the coaches in New England knew how to get the most out of him, which the coaches in Detroit didn’t.

“Then when I got there, it was like, they had a plan for me,” he said. “Then that plan got bigger with how I played. With that being said, I didn’t know that to begin with because I’d been in Detroit, where I was kind of told ‘We don’t know where to put you.’ And I’m like, ‘Why did you draft me?’ I had my own coach telling me ‘I don’t know where to put you.’”

The Patriots have known where to put Van Noy, and where he’s ended up is the Super Bowl, in all three of his seasons there.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Kyle Van Noy: Getting traded to New England was toilet bowl to Super Bowl

  1. Takes like this are stupid. Patriots jave not been in 3 straight SB’s because of Van Noy. It’s Brady, Edelman, Gronk, Flowers, Gilmore, Hightower, McCourty, James White, etc. Van Noy is there for the ride.

  2. Once again, proof the Lions problem is their owner all the way down to the head coach. “Don’t know where to put you”…Give me a break. Fan since 60’s and wondering why.

  4. The reason the Lions didn’t know where to play him is because he was terrible everywhere they put him . Sometimes it takes a few years or a change of scenery for a player to finally figure it out . Van Noy should remember there have been plenty of players before him that didn’t play well until joining the Patriots and disappeared after leaving so he should enjoy what he has now instead of running his mouth .

  6. Takes like this are stupid. Patriots jave not been in 3 straight SB’s because of Van Noy.
    ——————————————————————————————

    Brilliant analysis!!! He was clearly saying that no way do the Patriots make the Super Bowl without him. he was very clear about that. How many times have the Patriots been to 3 straight Super Bowls without Kyle Van Noy? NEVER. he’s the catalyst

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!