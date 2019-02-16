Reggie McKenzie joins Dolphins’ front office

Getty Images

Reggie McKenzie has accepted a job in the Dolphins’ front office as a senior personnel executive, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The Raiders fired McKenzie in December after seven seasons as their General Manager with coach Jon Gruden taking over a bigger role in football operations.

McKenzie, 56, spent eight years as director of player personnel for the Packers before the Raiders hired him.

He earned NFL Executive of the Year in 2016 after the Raiders went 12-4. The Raiders were 4-12 last season, trading former first-round picks Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper.

The addition of McKenzie continues the Dolphins’ makeover. The team promoted Chris Grier to General Manager overseeing football operations and hired Bills national scout Marvin Allen as assistant G.M. and Patriots assistant Brian Flores as head coach among its many moves.