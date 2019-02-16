Trent Richardson scores game-winning TD in second AAF game

Getty Images

Trent Richardson couldn’t cut it in the NFL, but he’s making some waves in the AAF.

Richardson’s Birmingham Iron played in their second Alliance of American Football game today, and they beat Salt Lake 12-9 on the strength of Richardson’s game-winning touchdown run with 4:40 left in the fourth quarter.

Birmingham is now 2-0; Richardson scored two touchdowns to lead his team to victory in the opener.

This AAF game was exceedingly dull in the first half, but the second half got more interesting, as Richardson and his teammates came back from a 9-0 halftime deficit to win. Salt Lake missed a field goal late in the fourth quarter that could have sent the game into overtime, which would have been interesting to see as the AAF has some unique overtime rules.

Ultimately, the players in the AAF are there mostly because they’re hoping they can get themselves a chance in the NFL. For most, that’s a second chance, as most players in the NFL have spent time in an NFL training camp but have been released. Richardson is hoping for a fifth chance, having spent time with the Browns, Colts, Raiders and Ravens. He hasn’t done enough to earn that chance yet, but if he keeps it up he might find himself in a training camp in six months.