Despite retirement talk, Gronk still spending time at Gillette Stadium

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is musing about retirement, but he hasn’t separated himself from the Patriots.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that Gronkowski has been at Gillette Stadium multiple times in the two weeks since Super Bowl LIII. Gronk is also maintaining his ties to the community, having recently visited patients at Boston Children’s Hospital and donated $80,000.

That doesn’t mean Gronk is definitely going to keep playing — he could be going to Gillette Stadium because the Patriots’ medical staff is there, and he’s dealing with a thigh injury — but it does indicate that he’s not turning the page on the Patriots just yet.

Gronkowski has said he’s going to take some time before he decides whether to keep playing. Gronkowski will turn 30 in May and has a $9 million base salary this season.