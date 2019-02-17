Dexter Lawrence says all he can do is “tell the truth” about PEDs at Combine

Getty Images

Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence continues to say he has no idea how a banned performance-enhancing substance got into his system before the College Football Playoff, and that’s what he’ll tell NFL teams at the Scouting Combine.

Lawrence, a first-round talent, tested positive for ostarine, and he says he’ll be honest with NFL teams about it.

“Just tell the truth,” he said, via the Post and Courier. “That’s all I can do. It was heartbreaking when I heard about it, but it’s just life. You’ve got to be tested sometimes just to bring out your character, and that’s how I’m going about it.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said the substance may have been given to players by the school, though he doesn’t know how. Lawrence says he doesn’t know either.

“I do want to know how it got in my system and where it came from,” Lawrence said. “But right now, they are still doing their research to see where exactly it came from, and they don’t know where right now.”

Lawrence was one of three Clemson players who tested positive for ostarine. The other two players also say they have no idea how the substance got into their systems.