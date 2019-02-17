Former NFL receiver Charles Johnson shines for AAF Apollos

Getty Images

Once upon a time, receiver Charles Johnson was a promising young player with the Vikings. Things ultimately didn’t work out for him in the NFL, but he’s trying his best to get back there.

And he’s making a solid impression in the AAF.

Johnson has racked up 133 receiving yards in 30 minutes of action on Sunday for the Orlando Apollos. The Appollos trail San Antonio by one, 18-17, at halftime in the Alamodome.

Orlando stormed back from a 12-0 deficit to make it a game. With 35 total points in two quarters, this could end up being the highest scoring AAF game to date.

Johnson had 60 yards receiving in Orlando’s debut, a 40-6 win over Atlanta.

His best NFL season came in 2014, when he racked up 475 yards with the Vikings on 31 catches.