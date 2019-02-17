San Antonio draws more than 29,000 for second AAF game

Getty Images

San Antonio loves football.

The Texas city that has been hoping for a professional football team of its own has one, and people are showing up in significant numbers.

Via John Elizondo of News 4 San Antonio, the Commanders of the Alliance of American Football drew official attendance of 29,176 for Sunday’s game against the Orlando Apollos. Last Saturday, 27,857 showed up for San Antonio’s home opener, against San Diego.

The Commanders lost to Orlando on Sunday, 37-29. But the San Antonio franchise definitely is winning at the box office, especially in comparison to some of the sparse crowds generated elsewhere by the AAF.