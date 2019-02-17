Tim Tebow: AAF called a lot, I’m all-in on baseball

Getty Images

During a recent appearance on PFT Live, Steve Spurrier said he reached out to Tim Tebow about returning to the football field as part of the Alliance of American Football’s Orlando Apollos.

Spurrier said Tebow wasn’t interested, which Tebow confirmed along with a note that Spurrier and the league have remained persistent about making sure he doesn’t want to give up his baseball career.

“It wasn’t very hard and they’ve called a lot,” Tebow said at a press conference. “Coach Spurrier keeps calling and I love coach Spurrier. It was easy even though it was an awesome offer. … I’m all-in on baseball and no way could I stop and not give this a chance after everything that I’ve worked for.”

Tebow called this his “biggest spring training” after missing half of last season with a broken hand. He’s expected to be assigned to the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse to begin the year.