Antonio Brown scaring teams away with his tweets

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 18, 2019, 9:14 AM EST
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown held a question-and-answer session with his Twitter followers over the weekend, and it provided us with some good offseason material. But it wasn’t the kind of thing NFL coaches and front office people like to see.

In fact, Peter King writes in Football Morning in America that he’s heard from one team that was a potential Brown suitor that has become reluctant to trade for him because of his tweets. King thinks other teams feel the same way.

That might be Brown’s aim: He might want to damage his own trade value in an attempt to get the Steelers to release him, rather than trade him. If he gets traded, he’s stuck with the team that trades for him. If he’s released, he can negotiate a new contract with the team of his choosing.

No one denies Brown’s talent, but the combination of his off-field behavior, his issues in the locker room, and his enormous contract may make him tough to trade. A lot of teams just aren’t going to be interested, even if the price is a seventh-round pick.

15 responses to “Antonio Brown scaring teams away with his tweets

  2. In his mind driving down his value will further screw Steelers. He make it so bad they will havento trade him for whatever they can get or release him outright. If this works the precedent has been set for others to be just as bad, i wonder if he is taking cues from Owens?! This could lead to a very long lockout as owners will almost assuredly want protections against this in future CBAs.

  3. Most of these guys are not smart enough to realize they hurt themselves with the crap they put on social media. Le’Veon and AB are perfect examples. It’s a good thing they can play football. I mean really, what else would they be doing if not?

  4. He gave a like to a tweet of him in a Packers uniform. Seems he is open to a trade to Green Bay.

    I don’t see Green Bay trading much for a going on 31 WR. I’d do a fourth round pick for him, no more. Pitt will never get the 1st round pick they are looking for. If they do, it won’t be from Green Bay.

  5. If he thinks, by acting like a fool, that the Steelers will just release him, it’s further proof that he’s off his rocker. If anyone can decipher that tweet he sent out about meeting with Mr. Rooney, please let me know. I hope Mr Rooney reads him the riot act. AB is talking like he’s a free agent, guess he doesn’t realize he has very little control over the situation. Sure, he could sit out, and TRY to make problems, but, in reality, he would only be cutting his nose off to spite his face.

  6. the steelers will always be able to get a conditional lower round pick from some struggling team. he has tried to sabotage his value but they still can control his destination.

    the last resort would be for the team to tell AB that they’ll release him if he repays the prorated unearned bonus amount so they get salary cap relief this year instead of taking the 21 million dollar hit.

  7. AB is an illogical clown. If he’s really trying to get released vs traded then what good team would want this cancer in their lockeroom? This guy is taking advice from TO and Ochocinco and it’s going to backfire on AB just like it did those two clowns.

  9. The Steelers clearly have a Culture Problem and Mike Tomlin is clearly a huge part of the problem, despite his Chest Puffing and Tough Talk.

    Brown is a spoiled me first guy, he is extremely talented and a great player, but still a me-first guy and he has responsibility here, but Tomlin’s job is to maintain a positive Culture.

    He is enabling bad behavior.

  10. 667s650w says:
    February 18, 2019 at 9:37 am
    Ocho Cinco may have been a bit of a clown, but nothing backfired on him other than getting old. I don’t think I have ever read anything about him causing lock room problems or being a bad teammate.

  13. If I were the Steelers why would I get rid of Antonio Brown?

    Release him? Why? Wait for him to act in a way detrimental to the club and suspend him without pay. If you lose you have to pay him, if you win, he doesn’t get paid those game(s), and he might have to pay back some of his signing bonus.

    As for a trade, the Steelers would take a big cap hit so why trade him?
    Let him sit. Or let him play. If he doesn’t try then suspend him.

    There is no reason for the Steelers to do him a favor and let him go where he wants, at the teams expense. This sets a bad precedent.
    Its better to hold onto him, and it deters future players from acting like that.

  15. Brown has a $2.5 million roster bonus due in 4 weeks that the Steelers will likely need to eat. After that he is owed a little more the $12 million a year for three years with no additional guarantees.

    Tagging a WR will cost you $16 million this year.

    With that contract every team would take Brown for a 7th round pick. if they don’t like what they see they can cut him or trade him again.

