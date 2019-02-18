Antonio Brown uses social media to force his way out

Posted by Mike Florio on February 18, 2019, 2:39 PM EST
In 2005, Terrell Owens wanted out of Philadelphia. But he had limited tools for getting what he wanted, relative to what he’d have today.

Today, T.O. would have social media. Today, Antonio Brown has social media, and Antonio Brown is using it to support his desire to get out of Pittsburgh.

It’s unclear whether it will work, but Brown has been using his Twitter account to ruminate and agitate and instigate, taking aim most recently at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and coach Mike Tomlin. And that could be Brown’s best weapon, because the Steelers have yet to find a trade partner or otherwise show any concrete willingness to give Brown what he wants.

So if the Steelers are thinking about playing hardball with Brown, Brown’s social-media habit could be the thing that gets the Steelers to decide that enough is enough and that keeping Brown around will be more trouble than it’s worth — even if the Steelers eventually will be giving Brown what he wants at a time when the Steelers realize that giving Brown what he wants could be a bad precedent.

10 responses to “Antonio Brown uses social media to force his way out

  1. Don’t trade him and suspend him first 4 games of the season for conduct detrimental to the team with his social media blitz. If he keeps it up while suspended another 4 games. Wash, rinse repeat until he shuts up.

  6. I wish I had the ability to force my way out of a job that pays me millions of dollars just to play a few months of the year. Instead of being thankful AB is acting like a gigantic diva. We live in a very sad world.

  9. I’m usually on the side of players in disputes, but the Steelers offered to make Bell the highest-paid back in league history, and I still can’t figure out what Brown is disputing. JuJu’s team MVP? Not getting the ball enough? Being called out for faking an injury before a do-or-die game? What exactly is the problem?

    His incessant whining has become like the sound of Charlie Brown’s teacher: “wha wha wha wha.” White noise. If the Steelers have the option to suspend him, then by all means, suspend him. I’d like him to be gone, but at the same time, I have an aversion to giving in to tantrum-throwing toddlers. Do the league a favor and take the cap hit for everyone. Just let the fool sit out until his value deteriorates and his career is over. And therapy. Please get him therapy.

  10. In Brown’s mind he didn’t “quit” on the Steelers. He fully 100% expected to play when he showed up Sunday for the Bengals game. Trip Tomlin had let him go so long without any consequences for his diva actions that this just seemed like just one more case of do whatever you want and then say whatever you want. Kind of like when Trip Tomlin purposely tripped an opposing player and then lied about it by saying it was not on purpose. If no accountability is shown by the coach the player thinks that applies to him too.

