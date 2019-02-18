Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence hoping for deal before March 5

Posted by Charean Williams on February 18, 2019, 2:08 PM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys will use the franchise tag on defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence again if it comes to that. He’s not going anywhere.

But the team hopes to negotiate a long-term deal with Lawrence before the March 5 deadline and thus has no plans to use the tag until then, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Teams can begin using the tag Tuesday.

Lawrence played the 2018 season under the $17.1 million franchise tag. He has made it clear he has no intention of playing a second consecutive year under the tag, which would pay him $20.5 million this year.

Lawrence has not had the shoulder surgery he needs, according to Hill, and probably won’t have it until getting a long-term contract. Lawrence also plans to sit out all team activities in the absence of a new deal.

He made 10.5 sacks, 39 quarterback pressures in 2018 and earned a second trip to the Pro Bowl.