Cowboys plan to re-sign long snapper L.P. Ladouceur

For 14 seasons, the Cowboys have had L.P. Ladouceur as their long snapper. The Cowboys brought in competition — younger and cheaper — for Ladouceur many times over the past 14 seasons.

Ladouceur, though, keeps winning the job.

The 2014 Pro Bowler has never had a poor snap in his thousands of snaps.

So it comes as nothing of a surprise that the Cowboys intend to re-sign Ladouceur for a 15th season, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Ladouceur, 37, made the minimum salary benefit last season, making $1 million in base salary and counting only $720,000 against the cap. He has made $6.61 million in his career.