Cowboys will let Terrance Williams hit free agency

Getty Images

The most noteworthy thing Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams did last season was crash his Lamborghini, so it’s no surprise they’re letting him walk.

Williams, who has spent his entire six-year career in Dallas, will not have his option picked up, ESPN is reporting.

That will make Williams an unrestricted free agent, and that’s no surprise: If the Cowboys had picked up Williams’ option, they would have had to pay him $4 million in 2019. He caught only two passes in 2018, so he’s not going to make that kind of money in Dallas or anywhere else.

Williams served a three-game suspension during the season after an incident in which he hit a light pole with his Lamborghini and fled the scene. He ended up playing in only three games during the season after previously playing in all 16 games in each of his first five seasons.