Derrius Guice on his rehab: We’re right there

AP

Washington running back Derrius Guice posted a video of himself sprinting at full speed earlier this month. He continues to get stronger by the day.

Guice chronicled his comeback in a “Derrius Diary” post on his team’s website.

“We’re right there,” Guice wrote, via NBC Sports Washington. “We just take it week to week. I’m still strong as an ox. We’re getting it back.”

Guice, who has his arms back to full strength, has yet to do any lateral movements at full speed as he continues to build up his legs. But with five months until training camp, Guice has no reason to rush things.

He has come a long way since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on his sixth carry of Washington’s preseason opener. Guice needed four total surgeries after developing an infection in his knee.

“I had to play catch-up, so I had to work a lot harder and spend a lot more hours here, getting rehab in the weight room, catching up on my running and stuff,” Guice said. “It was tough when I already started over in August, and then I had to start over again in December. It was kind of like, what’s going on?”