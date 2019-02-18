Fleet officially draw 20,000 (unofficially, not so much)

Posted by Mike Florio on February 18, 2019, 9:35 AM EST
@AAFFleet

With the AAF’s TV production adroitly employing low angle shots aimed at not showing large swaths of empty seats, it’s often hard to tell how many fans are, or aren’t, attending the games. Obviously, the new league would like to create the impression that the games are well attended, because it’s hard for a TV viewer to get all that excited about watching games that no one bothers to watch in person.

On a couple of instances (Week One in Arizona, Week Two in Memphis), images from the sites of the game have revealed a very sparse crowd. Last night in San Diego, the official paid attendance didn’t seem to match the unofficial eyeball test.

Officially, the paid attendance for the game between the Atlanta Legends and the San Diego Fleet came in at 20,019. Unofficially, well, look for yourself.

There’s a decent crowd (more than Week One in Arizona or Week Two in Memphis), but it sure doesn’t look like 20,019.

Those who were there to see the game nevertheless got to see in person the ultimate no-look pass from San Diego quarterback Philip Nelson.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Fleet officially draw 20,000 (unofficially, not so much)

  1. To be fair, that shot was taken when the teams are running onto the field. You’d be hard pressed to find NFL games that reflect an accurate attendance with a shot at that time. The fact of the matter is that very few people who purchase tickets actually make it to their seats early.

  2. Whilst there may be less than the paid attendance, what always amazes me is the number of people at games who spend most of their time under the seating in the concessions or watching on monitors etc, which I guess needs to be factored into the ‘eyeball test’ – when stadiums are constantly being updated to enhance the ‘game day experience’, there are fewer people actually in a seat watching the game.

  3. the few times you could see, there were hundreds, not thousands there.
    I think it will pick up.
    no idea what a ticket costs

  4. I couldn’t tell you who either team was but I watched a series of AAF football yesterday. It looked like football. I wish them well.

  5. They are off by at least a factor of 10. Maybe 2,000 there at most, if you count the players, coaches, cameramen, concessions, parking attendants and ticket taker.

  6. The stadium has a capacity of 70,000+, so of course if you put 15-20k in there it’s going to look pretty empty. Not to mention crummy weather (at least by San Diego standards) I’m sure contributed to some no shows. So far, I’ve found the AAF to be entertaining and it’s giving a lot of guys a chance to get paid for doing something they love. Let’s give them all a chance to succeed before we start tearing them apart

  8. As I have said, by week 4 the attendance and TV ratings will be abysmal. Once the newness of the league wears off and the nicer weather hits the North as well as with MLB gearing up and March madness right around the corner. The ratings are going to be bad. I will be surprised if there is a year 2. And I really think the XFL will never step on the field. They will announce this summer that they have pushed back the launch date a year, then will announce next summer that the league has folded.

  9. This is very similar to the UFL. I went to a handful of Las Vegas Locomotive games, and attendance and popularity were the same as the photo linked. We even won the first two championships and there were deals such as 4 Tickets for $20 including Hot Dogs and a Drink, and attendance was still not that strong.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!