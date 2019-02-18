Former Seahawks safety T.J. Cunningham shot and killed in parking dispute

Getty Images

T.J. Cunningham, a sixth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 1996 NFL Draft, was shot and killed in a dispute over a parking spot in Aurora, Colo.

According to the Associated Press, Cunningham, an assistant principal at Hinkley High School in Aurora, was shot in a parking lot between two schools. Police have arrested 31-year old Marcus Johnson and have charged him with first-degree murder for the shooting.

Per 9NEWS, Cunningham and Johnson were neighbors and had an ongoing dispute over the parking spot which included taunts via text messages and a physical altercation over the weekend prior to the shooting.

Cunningham was the 209th overall selection of the 1996 NFL Draft. Former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl guard Marco Rivera was selected with the pick immediately before Cunningham’s selection. He played in nine games a rookie before a knee injury ended him season. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list the following season before being released by the Seahawks.