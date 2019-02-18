Jaguars decline option for Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced they have exercised the 2019 options on the contracts of defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive end Lerentee McCray and safety Cody Davis. They declined the option for tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

Campbell’s option is for $12 million, but he has 25 sacks in his two seasons since signing with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. Campbell is entering his 12th NFL season.

McCray, who is entering his seventh NFL season, also signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent in the 2017 offseason. He has played 26 games in two seasons with Jacksonville and has totaled 16 special teams tackles during that span.

Davis, who will play in his seventh NFL season in 2019, signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent in the 2018 offseason. He led the team with 10 special teams tackles this past season.

Seferian-Jenkins’ option was for $4 million. He now becomes an unrestricted free agent next month, the second consecutive offseason he is a free agent.

Seferian-Jenkins, 26, started the first five games, catching 11 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, before a core muscle injury ended his season.

In 43 career games, he has 116 catches for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns.