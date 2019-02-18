Joe Flacco passes physical, clearing way for trade March 13

Getty Images

Joe Flacco flew to Denver last week to undergo a physical and meet with his new team, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports.

The quarterback passed his physical, clearing the way for the Ravens and Broncos to consummate their trade on the first day of the new league year, March 13.

The Broncos and Ravens agreed to a deal last week that will send a fourth-round pick to Baltimore, with the Ravens committing to Lamar Jackson as their quarterback of the future and the present.

It continues a carousel at the position in Denver since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season. The Broncos started four quarterbacks the past three seasons.

They drafted Brock Osweiler 57th overall in 2012, and he became the heir apparent. They drafted Trevor Siemian in the seventh round in 2015, and he ended up starting 24 games in 2016-17. They traded up in the first round for Paxton Lynch in 2016, but he lasted only two seasons and four starts. They traded for Mark Sanchez in 2016, but he didn’t even make it to the regular season. They re-signed Osweiler in 2017 after he flamed out in Houston, and he started four games that season. They signed free agent Case Keenum to a two-year, $36 million deal last offseason, and, after seeing Keenum for 16 games last season, they are moving on to Flacco.