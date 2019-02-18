Joe Gibbs calls Daytona 500 his biggest win ever

Getty Images

As the head coach in Washington, Joe Gibbs won three Super Bowls. But he doesn’t consider any of those his greatest win.

Instead, his greatest win came on Sunday at the Daytona 500, where the three cars representing his Joe Gibbs Racing team took first, second and third place.

“It’s the most emotional and the biggest win I’ve ever had in my life — in anything,” Gibbs said. “It was just an unbelievable night, unbelievable crowd. The whole thing was just a special memory for me, and it’s one I’ll never forget, and it’s the most important night of my occupational life.”

Gibbs was particularly emotional because his son, J.D. Gibbs, ran Joe Gibbs Racing with him until J.D. died last month of complications of a degenerative neurological disease.