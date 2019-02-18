Josh Allen wants to know whether Jalen Ramsey thinks he’s still trash

Getty Images

Last year, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey provided a one-word assessment of Bills quarterback Josh Allen: Trash.

Recently, Allen has turned the tables on Ramsey, via an autograph provided to a couple of Bills fans.

Via Ryan Talbot of NYup.com, Allen signed a photo over the weekend from Buffalo’s win over the Jaguars, and Allen included this message: “Hey Ramsey. . . . Am I still trash?”

During Buffalo’s 24-21 win over the Jaguars, Allen completed eight of 19 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. He added 99 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Unfortunately, the Bills aren’t scheduled to play the Jaguars in 2019.