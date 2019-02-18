Josh Rosen OK after car accident

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen was in a car accident but is feeling good enough to joke about it.

Rosen posted a picture on Instagram of his Tesla, with significant damage on the driver’s side. In the caption he said he’s OK.

In the next picture, Rosen joked that he had caused the damage by punching his car with pharmaceutically enhanced strength.

“Dude, I’m telling you the NFL doesn’t test for this stuff,” Rosen wrote.

Rosen has a $17.6 million guaranteed contract, so he can afford the repairs.