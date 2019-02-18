Kyler Murray: No expectations but going to Arizona would be nice

Getty Images

The Cardinals have done their best to squash the “Kyler Murray-to-Arizona” talk, but people still are discussing the possibility of seeing the Heisman Trophy winner play in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

“At the end of the day, they’re going to do what’s best for them,” Murray said Monday night while picking up his Davey O’Brien Award, via Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News. “I can’t go into it with any expectations of being taken by the Cardinals. That would be nice for sure.”

Kingsbury said last October that he would “take [Murray] with the first pick of the draft if I could.” That was before the NFL was a twinkle in his eye.

Now, Kingsbury’s Cardinals have the first pick.

The team’s new coach explained last week he was just “being very complementary” of an opposing player when he said that. Murray, though, established something of a relationship with Kingsbury during the recruiting process.

“I think me and him are really tight. Great relationship with him,” Murray said. “I think [Kingsbury’s comment last October] was just something, he’s always felt strongly about me as a player and as a kid off the field.”

Kingsbury has pronounced Josh Rosen as “our guy.”

Will Rosen remain their guy come draft day?