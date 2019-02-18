Kyler Murray unsure whether he will throw at combine

Getty Images

Kyler Murray is training with his father, Kevin, for the Scouting Combine and his Pro Day.

The Oklahoma quarterback, who picked up the Davey O’Brien Award during a ceremony in Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, has not decided whether he will throw next week during drills in Indianapolis, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Murray said the last time he ran a 40-yard dash was a couple of years ago, and he ran a 4.3.

Scouts are awaiting Murray’s official height. An Oklahoma official recently tweeted that Murray measured 5-9 7/8 in socks before last season.

“I’m not 5-7. Not 5-8 either,” Murray said Monday.

Murray chose the NFL over Major League Baseball and is expected to become the first athlete ever selected in the first round of both drafts. The A’s made Murray the ninth overall choice in June.

Murray said he is at peace with his decision.

“I grew up loving the game of football,” Murray said, via video from Mike Doocy of Fox4. “That was my passion always. My dad played football. My uncles played football. Always had a football in my hands. So for me, I’m ready to go. I hope I can keep making my family proud, keep making Oklahoma proud, keep making the great state of Texas proud. I’m just excited to finally reach my goal to be in the NFL.”