Luke Getsy has no doubt Aaron Rodgers wants coaching

Getty Images

Luke Getsy returns to the Packers staff as their quarterbacks coach, charged with coaching Aaron Rodgers. The much debated question, though, is whether Rodgers is receptive to coaching?

Getsy, who served as the offensive coordinator at Mississippi State last season, seems to have no doubt.

“Absolutely. I have no question about that,” Getsy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think he’s as big of a competitor as I’ve ever been around. He has that desire to win more than anybody I’ve been around. I think whatever you want to call coaching, I think it’s delivering the message, being consistent and holding people accountable to that message, and he wants that as much as anybody.”

Rodgers, 35, had the second-lowest completion percentage of his career in 2018 at 62.3. His 25 touchdown passes were the fewest of any of the nine seasons Rodgers has played at least 15 games. And after eight of 10 seasons with a passer rating above 100, Rodgers has had passer ratings of 97.2 and 97.6 the past two seasons.

The Packers are confident Getsy can help Rodgers get back to an MVP level.

New coach Matt LaFleur said he reached out to Rodgers, among others in the building, before deciding on a quarterbacks coach.

“Everybody gave [Getsy] a thumbs up,” LaFleur said.