Mark Walton was arrested for marijuana possession in January

Getty Images

Bengals running back Mark Walton‘s arrest on a battery charge over the weekend wasn’t his first run-in with law enforcement this offseason.

David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reports that court records show that Walton was arrested for marijuana possession on January 16. Walton was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt while driving and a bag of marijuana was found in the car.

Walton’s more recent arrest came after an argument with a couple at his residence. Per the police report, Walton’s car was blocking the entrance to the building’s garage and got upset when the female half of the couple began filming him with her cell phone camera. He allegedly took the phone from her and “a scuffle ensued and both suffered minor scratches.”

Walton played 14 games with the Bengals after being selected in the fourth round of last year’s draft. Landing in police custody twice this year has Walton on a path to missing some of his second NFL season while serving a suspension.