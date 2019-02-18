Marquise Brown to miss combine, pro day workouts after Lisfranc surgery

Getty Images

Wide receiver Marquise Brown will be missing out on chances to impress teams with his on-field work in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that all 32 teams in the league were informed last week that Brown will not be participating in drills at the Scouting Combine or at Oklahoma’s pro day workout. Brown had surgery on a Lisfranc injury in early January after injuring his foot in the Big 12 title game and playing through the injury in the Orange Bowl.

Brown is expected to be ready to go in time for training camp and could be cleared to do some work before the offseason program comes to an end, but his new team isn’t likely to push Brown too fast if there’s a risk of jeopardizing his availability for the regular season.

Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns for Oklahoma over the last two seasons. Those numbers and Brown’s speed, which he won’t be showing off in Indianapolis, are a pair of reasons Brown is expected to come off the board early in this year’s draft.