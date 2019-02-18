OBJ to 49ers trade remains a possibility

Getty Images

As the season ended, a sense emerged that the 49ers could renew the pursuit of Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. A month and a half later, that sense persists.

The 49ers have had real interest in Beckham for nearly a year; the only question is whether the Giants are willing to pull the trigger. As reflected by last week’s bold offseason prediction from Jay Glazer, the Giants may indeed be ready to do so.

The 49ers hold the second and 36th overall picks in the 2019 draft; the No. 2 overall selection would seemingly be a high price to pay, possibly requiring the Giants to send maybe a third- or fourth-round pick back to the 49ers to balance it all out.

The Rams also had interest last year in trading for Beckham. They instead made a deal for Brandin Cooks. But if the Rams want to make a big splash in 2019, they could (in theory) dangle someone like receiver Robert Woods to the Giants as part of the package.

However it all plays out, Glazer didn’t throw out the notion of a Beckham trade recklessly. Beckham remains in play for a trade (no matter what the Giants officially say), and the 49ers remain on the short list of teams that could get him.