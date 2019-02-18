Packers announce strength and conditioning staff

Getty Images

The Packers have finalized another portion of head coach Matt LaFleur’s first staff in Green Bay.

The team announced the makeupof their strength and conditioning staff on Monday. All four members of the staff are holdovers from last season, although there’s a change at the top of the group.

Chris Gizzi has been promoted from an assistant strength and conditioning coach to the coordinator of the department. Gizzi played parts of two seasons with the Packers and has been working for them as a coach since the 2014 season.

He’s spent that time working under Mark Lovat, who was named the strength and conditioning coordinator in 2010. He’s moving back to the assistant role he occupied for the first 11 years of his tenure in Green Bay this year. Lovat is joined by Thadeus Jackson and Grant Thorne in that role.