Packers offensive coaches plan to hit Aaron Rodgers from “all angles”

Getty Images

The hope in Green Bay is that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is able to turn in a better 2019 season than he managed in 2018 and there will be three members of the coaching staff working with him on making that happen.

Head coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy will all have a role. Getsy worked with the Packers as a quality control coach and wide receivers coach from 2014 to 2017 and LaFleur said he spoke to Rodgers about the hire, but that it wasn’t a requirement that the team hired someone who had worked with the quarterback in the past.

LaFleur said at a Monday press conference that he did like Getsy’s quarterback background because it gives the team “three quarterback guys who are going to be hitting it from all angles” while working with Rodgers. LaFleur said he does not anticipate missing quarterbacks meetings during the season, which underscores the importance of what happens at that spot.

When they are working with Rodgers, Hackett said at his own meeting with the media that the offense will have a lot of the same concepts while employing different terminology than Green Bay had in place with Mike McCarthy.