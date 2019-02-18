Report: Jets defensive lineman Charles Tapper in car wreck

Getty Images

Jets defensive lineman Charles Tapper was driving former teammate Maliek Collins‘ car when he was involved in a car wreck this weekend, Mike Leslie of WFAA reports.

Tapper was driving, and Tapper was not in the car, per Leslie.

Tapper was not believed to be seriously injured, according to Leslie, who added that he was waiting for “full confirmation” on the extent of the player’s injuries.

Tapper signed a reserve/futures contract with the Jets in January.

He played only two games for the Cowboys after they made him a fourth-round pick in 2016.