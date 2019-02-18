Reports: Washington was interested in Joe Flacco trade

Getty Images

Joe Flacco is set to become a member of the Broncos on March 13 and it appears the Ravens may have also had a trade option a little closer to Baltimore.

Troy Renck of KMGH reported last week that the deal came together quickly because there was interest from another team in dealing for the Ravens veteran. Renck added, via Darren McKee of 104.3 The Fan, over the weekend that the other team was Washington and Albert Breer of SI.com reported the same on Monday morning.

Washington’s interest in a quarterback comes as no surprise. Senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams said the team is looking for somebody to join Colt McCoy while Alex Smith continues to recover from his broken leg.

Unless things fall apart in Denver, that quarterback won’t be Flacco. One possibility could be Case Keenum, who the Broncos are expected to shop in a trade now that they’ve moved in a different direction at the top of the depth chart.