Robbie Gould ready to “consider all opportunities” in free agency

Getty Images

More than one person thought of 49ers kicker Robbie Gould while watching Cody Parkey miss a field goal at the end of the Bears’ Wild Card loss to the Eagles and thousands of them were in the same building as Gould at the time.

Gould was in the Soldier Field stands to watch his former team in the playoffs and said that his phone started buzzing moments after Parkey’s kick doinked off the upright and crossbar. Gould said that it was “tough” to watch Parkey go though the aftermath of a miss that came after a shaky regular season of work.

That has some wondering if the Bears might change course at kicker. Gould was released by the Bears in September 2016, but is building a house in the Chicago area and said he’s open to a return in free agency this offseason.

“Cody is obviously the kicker for the Chicago Bears,” Gould said on 670 The Score. “They have a lot things they would have to do in order for it to work. Those are all things, you never know what’s going to happen, right? We’re all ears if we get to that March 11 time and we’ll take it in stride. We’d definitely consider all opportunities when we get to that free agent part, for sure.”

March 11 is the first day teams can talk to representatives of players from other teams and March 13 is the first day a player can sign with a new team.