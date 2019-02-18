Texans may not be in a rush to extend Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

The market for established pass-rushers expects to thin out quickly when teams begin using the franchise tag — and that period starts tomorrow.

But while many teams will try to pursue a long-term deal for salary cap savings, one might be willing to let the process go a year to see how things develop.

According to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, the Texans might be less inclined to try to do a long-term deal with Jadeveon Clowney, at least this year. Saying Clowney isn’t “the worker bee” other members of that defense are, the Texans may want to see how Clowney reacts to making more than $1 million per game. If he continues to work, produce (and stay healthy), they might be more willing to do it later.

Clowney just turned 26, and has 18.5 sacks the last two seasons, becoming the kind of impact player the Texans envisioned when they took him first overall in 2014.

Other pass-rushers expected to be tagged include Frank Clark of the Seahawks, Dee Ford of the Chiefs, and DeMarcus Lawrence of the Cowboys.