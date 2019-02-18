Trent Brown “would love” to stay with Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots acquired Trent Brown in a trade with the 49ers last year and the move paid off handsomely for the Super Bowl champs.

Brown took over at left tackle, started every game and provided the team with strong play at a crucial position. That effort puts Brown in position for a handsome payday of his own as he is set to be an unrestricted free agent after making $1.9 million during the 2018 season.

Brown told Adam Schefter of ESPN that he is looking for a situation where he “can build some longevity, somewhere that’ll be a great place and great fit schematically.” He also said that he’d like for that place to be New England.

“That’s definitely something I would love,” Brown said. “But hey, we’re going to cross that bridge when we get there.”

Brown also said that he believes he’s the best pass protector in the league and, true or not, his work is likely going to have several teams interested in bringing him to their offensive line. That could price him out of New England, but, as Brown said, that bridge won’t get here until March 13.