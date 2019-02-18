Zac Stacy happy to be “competing again” after injuries during time in NFL

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football is affording a lot of players with opportunities to play professional football and for some it represents a second bite at the apple after their time in the NFL came to an end.

Running back Zac Stacy is on that list. Stacy was a 2013 fifth-round pick by the Rams and ran for 973 yards during his rookie season, but saw his playing time dip in 2014 and he broke his ankle after a 2015 trade to the Jets. Stacy cited that injury as a reason why he was walking away from football, but he decided to try again with the Memphis Express in the AAF after over three years on the shelf.

That’s looked like a good decision through two weeks. The Express are 0-2, but Stacy has been playing well. He became the first player to run for more than 100 yards in an AAF game on Saturday night and is tied with Ja’Quan Gardner for the league lead in rushing.

“Dealing with all my injuries that I had, I just held up the best I could to get another opportunity,” Stacy said, via the team’s website. “I decided to play in this league and I’m happy to be here and I’m happy for this opportunity to just get back to competing again. That’s the main thing for me.”

Stacy and Memphis will be back in action against Orlando on Saturday.