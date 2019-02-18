Zac Taylor on defensive coordinator search: Just need the right person

Getty Images

Zac Taylor got off to a later start than most of the league’s new head coaches because he couldn’t start working for the Bengals until after the Super Bowl and the catching up process has hit one notable snag.

The Bengals have not been able to land a defensive coordinator for Taylor’s staff. Todd Grantham stayed at the University of Florida, Jeff Hafley stayed at Ohio State and Aaron Glenn was blocked from interviewing by the Saints last week, which leaves Taylor still in need of someone to run things on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite the importance of the position, Taylor said there’s no rush to get the job done.

“No, just need the right person,” Taylor said, via Albert Breer of SI.com.

For now, Taylor is relying on secondary coaches Robert Livingston and Daronte Jones as the team works to put things together for Taylor’s first season in Cincinnati.