Antonio Brown, Art Rooney finally meet

The Steelers’ Mr. Big Chest has finally had his meeting with the Steelers’ Mr. Big.

Antonio Brown has posted on Twitter a photo with owner Art Rooney II, along with the following characterization of their discussion: “Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and [Steelers] organization!”

It will be interesting to see whether Rooney or the Steelers agree with that assessment, given that the Steelers apparently have yet to get a trade offer that they like for Brown — and given that his recent antics could be scaring away potential suitors. If the Steelers are ready to move on, the price could fall quickly, especially since Brown clearly wants a new contract.

The Steelers owe Brown a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17. Presumably, something will be done before that payment comes due. Unless the Steelers actually aren’t willing to move on.