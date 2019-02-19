Antonio Brown makes it clear he wants new team, guaranteed money

Getty Images

Antonio Brown has taken his quest to move to a new team to a machine that always remains in place.

The Steelers receiver published a video on Monday while doing cardio on an elliptical device. And he made three things clear during the session.

First, he wants any interested team to call him. (That, of course, would be tampering if any team does that.) Second, he wants guaranteed money, something he currently doesn’t have. (And, yes, he claimed over the weekend that his quest for a new team isn’t about money.)

Brown also hints at one point that he may be done with pro football.

“If your squad want to win and you squad want a hungry wide receiver whose the best in the whole world, someone hit my phone,” Brown says. “Tell them I ain’t doing no unguarantees. I ain’t even gonna play myself no more for this NFL. . . . I think I done everything. What y’all think? What’s left for me to do? Win a Super Bowl? Gotta be the right team for that, right? . . . If your team got guaranteed money, they want to get to know me and work with me, tell them to call me.”

Third, and perhaps most importantly, Brown said he now wants to be known not as “A.B.” but as “Mr. Big Chest.”

It’s the latest step in what has become an obsession to get out of Pittsburgh, a city to which he officially said goodbye a week ago. The Steelers meanwhile have shown no inclination to trade him, which means that the Steelers have yet to get an offer that has prompted them to do a tentative deal for the ninth-year receiver.

Based on his recent tweets and videos, they possibly never will.