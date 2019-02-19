Bengals to interview Giants secondary coach

Getty Images

The Bengals may have finally found someone to fill their defensive coordinator job.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Giants defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo is interviewing with the Bengals Thursday, and appears to be the front-runner for the job.

That may not be hard, since it seems a lot of people ran from it, as first-year head coach Zac Taylor has had a hard time getting some coaches to even interview.

Anarumo worked with Taylor in Miami in 2015, when they finished the season as interim coordinators there. Anarumo stayed on there as the defensive backs coach under Adam Gase, and jumped to the Giants in 2018.

The Bengals were turned down by several candidates, and others they have shown interested in were blocked from interviewing.