Bucs sign Andre Ellington

Getty Images

Bruce Arians is bringing back one of his favorite ball carriers.

Andre Ellington, a running back who previously played for Arians in Arizona, has signed a contract to play for Arians again in Tampa Bay.

The Cardinals drafted Ellington in 2013, Arians’ first season as their head coach. He had a surprisingly successful rookie season, carrying 118 times for 652 yards and adding 39 catches for 371 yards. He then became the Cardinals’ primary ball carrier in 2014 and again topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Ellington struggled after that and was waived during the 2017 season. He did not play at all in 2018, but Arians will see if he can help Ellington revive his career in 2019.