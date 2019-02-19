C.J. Anderson: Gurley’s knee was “more hurt” than initially thought

Getty Images

Todd Gurley‘s left knee was the subject of much debate before the Super Bowl . . . and after the Super Bowl. Both the running back and the Rams have insisted all along that Gurley rested his knee the final two games because of inflammation and ruled him 100 percent for the postseason.

He did not appear on the injury report before the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Yet, Gurley had only 16 touches for 47 yards and one touchdown in those two games combined.

C.J. Anderson, signed to fill in for Gurley before Week 16, was asked on Undisputed on Tuesday how hurt Gurley really was when Anderson arrived in Los Angeles.

“He was more hurt than what we thought,” Anderson said, via USA Today. “The injury was a little bit more than what everybody in the building thought, including himself.”

Anderson said he thought Gurley had a sprained knee.

“Yeah, he’d never really tell me,” Anderson said. “It was tough. I would say sprained knee. Obviously, it’s the same knee injury he’s had before in his career. Obviously, I had surgery on my meniscus and once you have a knee [injury], you always have a knee [injury]. So it aggravates, and if he was getting a lot of touches earlier in the year — obviously him being one of the best backs, that probably was the case.”