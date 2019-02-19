Cardinals sign Charles Clay

Getty Images

The Cardinals continued signing veteran players discarded by other teams on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed tight end Charles Clay to a one-year deal. No financial terms of the deal were announced, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the deal is worth up to $3.25 million and includes a $350,000 signing bonus.

Arizona also signed cornerback Robert Alford and defensive end Brooks Reed after they were released by the Falcons.

Clay was released by the Bills earlier this month in a move that saved Buffalo $4.5 million in cap space. Clay had 21 catches for 184 yards in 13 appearances for the Bills last season after averaging over 56 catches and 600 yards per season over the previous five years.

The Cardinals will be looking for something closer to those five seasons with Clay joining a tight end group that also includes Ricky Seals-Jones and Jermaine Gresham.