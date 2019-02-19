Chiefs sign Justin Senior

Getty Images

The Chiefs have added an offensive lineman to their offseason roster.

Justin Senior announced on Instagram that he has signed a contract with the Chiefs. There has yet to be an announcement from the team about the deal.

Senior went to Mississippi State entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017. He landed on injured reserve in August of his rookie season and wound up being released with an injury settlement before the end of the season.

He was out of the NFL last year and the Montreal native also passed on a chance to play in the CFL after being drafted by Edmonton in the fifth round.