Colts guard Quenton Nelson wasn’t happy with his technique last season

Getty Images

Quenton Nelson was the sixth overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft and was named a first-team All-Pro in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite the success and accolades, Nelson was displeased with an area of his game last season. According to Zak Keefer or the Indianapolis Star, new Colts senior assistant Howard Mudd relayed a conversation from Nelson where he expressed frustration with his technique.

“I happened to be in the room,” Mudd recalled, “and (Nelson) was saying, ‘I really feel like my technique has slipped, and I really don’t want that to happen. I was coached in college a certain way,’ … and he wants to be coached that way. He wants to be better. That’s not, gee coach, I want you to hear what I think you want to hear. He said that because he believes that.”

Nelson had an impressive rookie year in Indianapolis after being one of the most highly touted offensive line prospects in recent memory in the draft. He made the Pro Bowl as well as being named an All-Pro. He was part of an offensive line in Indianapolis that allowed a league-low 18 sacks last season.

Frank Reich elected to change offensive line coaches after the season. The team fired Dave DeGuglielmo and hired Chris Strausser with Mudd as an assistant to coach the group moving forward.

If Nelson can make the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams with technique issues, he may be able to take an even greater leap forward under Strausser and Mudd.