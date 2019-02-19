Cowboys hire Adam Kleffner as assistant OL coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys have finalized their coaching staff, hiring Adam Kleffner as assistant offensive line coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander in the middle of last season, promoting Marc Colombo to offensive line coach and bringing Hudson Houck out of retirement as a consultant.

Colombo signed a new deal after the season.

Kleffner served as Missouri’s offensive line analyst, and Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley, who coached the Cowboys receivers from 2013-17, gave Kleffner a high recommendation.

Steve Brown, who assists with the running backs as an offensive assistant, will return to the Cowboys’ staff as will Andre Gurode and Philip Tanner as defensive end special teams assistants respectively, per Archer.