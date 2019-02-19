DeAndre Hopkins appreciates Andre Johnson’s challenges

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t want people telling him how great he is, he wants people telling him how he can get better. That’s why Hopkins values his friendship with Andre Johnson.

Johnson, who went to seven Pro Bowls as a wide receiver for the Texans, will tell Hopkins when he sees something he needs to work on, and Hopkins says he appreciates that.

“It’s always just me asking, trying to get better in my craft,” Hopkins told the Houston Chronicle. “He sees something I need to work on, and he’s one guy that’s always going to be honest with me. If I’m short on a route or if I can do something – a lot of people will tell me, ‘Good job.’ But he’s the one guy that will be like, ‘Nah, you need to do this’ or, ‘You can do this better.’ So, just having that honest advice in somebody that wants to see me better than him, you can’t beat it.”

For his part, Johnson said before the season that Hopkins is arguably the best receiver in the NFL, and Johnson says he still thinks that.

“I told people before the season he’s arguably the best receiver in football and a lot of people told me I was crazy,” Johnson said. “I don’t think the numbers lie. I think the way he plays the game, I think that shows what caliber of receiver he is. There are a lot of great young receivers in the game, but I rank him up there with anybody.”

The Texans were lucky to have Johnson, and now they’re lucky to have a great young receiver who’s open to learning from Johnson.