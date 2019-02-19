DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t committing to anything absent new deal

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence repeatedly has said he won’t sign a second franchise tender. He most recently said it at the Pro Bowl and reiterated it on social media with a point-blank message to the Cowboys: Your move.

That doesn’t mean the Cowboys won’t use the franchise tag again. Of course they will if they don’t have a long-term contract completed by March 5, which is the hope of both sides.

The $20.56 million franchise tag would buy the Cowboys time to negotiate a long-term deal, giving them another four months absent an agreement in the next two weeks. But it could make the talks more contentious.

Lawrence reportedly is not having shoulder surgery without a new contract.

Lawrence, the top-ranked player on PFT’s top-100 free agents, will get a new contract. The Cowboys take care of the players they value, and they value Lawrence. The only question is: When?