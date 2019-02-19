Dolphins hire Mike Judge

Getty Images

The Dolphins have hired another former Patriots assistant. They added Mike Judge as a defensive quality control coach, Judge’s agent, Paul Sheehy, tweeted.

Judge spent the past 11 seasons as an assistant coach at Navy, but he got his start with the Patriots. Judge was a quality control coach in New England in 2005-06 alongside new Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Judge also interned on Bill Belichick’s staff for four seasons as the Patriots won three Super Bowls in the early 2000s.

The Dolphins now have eight coaches on a staff of 21 who either coached or played in New England, according to NBC Boston. That includes offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.