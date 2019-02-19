Dolphins WR coach “really excited” about Albert Wilson

Getty Images

The Dolphins coaching staff is getting a handle on what they have to work with in 2019 and wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell said that he’s liked what he’s seen thus far.

Dorrell said he believes Miami has a “dynamic group,” although it’s not clear who will be part of it by the time the season actually comes along. DeVante Parker is not expected back at a salary over $9.38 million and the team could recognize further cap savings by parting ways with Danny Amendola.

Albert Wilson‘s on more secure footing. Losing his contract wouldn’t save the Dolphins any money and he showed a knack for big plays before hurting his hip last year.

“He was pretty dynamic wasn’t he?” Dorrell said, via the Miami Herald. “He’s a very unique player. I’m really excited about him. …. I hear he’s doing a really good job with the recovery process but you could tell when he was on the field, he had a number of ways to affect the defense and to make the defense really pay attention to where he is and things like that.”

There’s plenty up in the air about how the Dolphins offense will look in 2019 and that won’t change until there’s some certainty at quarterback, but Wilson’s going to be part of the mix as long as he’s healthy enough to be on the field.